Wendouree tradie helps fix fence he drunkenly crashed into

A Wendouree tradie has been fined after crashing through a fence in a Miners Rest front yard and blowing more than three times over the limit.
Aaron Tyndall, 33, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges after an incident on the night of June 24, 2022.
The court was told Tyndall was seen driving south on Gillies Road, Miners Rest, while towing a trailer.
Tyndall was observed swerving on the road, crossing over into the incoming lane and then over-correcting.
Tyndall's car then crashed into a parked car on the road, with the owner still inside, and rebounded into the front yard of a nearby house - causing damage to a fence and gate.
The car came to a stop across the house's driveway, with the axle of the trailer snapped off and body bent.
Police arrived soon after and found Tyndall standing on the nature strip, unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.
Alcohol was found to be present in a breath test, so Tyndall was taken to the Ballarat Police Station for a follow-up test.
At 9.45pm, Tyndall returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.183, more than three times over the legal limit for driving a car.
Tyndall told police he drank 10 Carlton Dry schooners before driving.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police also found .22 calibre cartridge ammunition loose in the vehicle, and a can of beer open in the cup holder of the car's console.
The court was told since the incident, Tyndall had helped the owners of the house he damaged with repairs to their fence.
Multiple character references were also tendered to the court on behalf of Tyndall.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann reprimanded Tyndall for his decision making on the night, and encouraged him to learn from his mistakes.
"You have been described in one of your references as a larrikin - it is OK to be a larrikin as long as you are responsible for your actions," Mr Stratmann said.
"You were careless about your drinking, you were so careless you had an open can of alcohol in your car, and you were careless about the ammunition.
"If you are involved in your community, and you know young blokes who are doing what you did, you can be a role model for those young boys."
Tyndall's driver's licence was disqualified for 18 months, with a requirement to complete a safe driving program.
He was also fined a total of $2500.
