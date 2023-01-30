The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Court

Wendouree man faces court after Miners Rest crash

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree tradie helps fix fence he drunkenly crashed into

A Wendouree tradie has been fined after crashing through a fence in a Miners Rest front yard and blowing more than three times over the limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.