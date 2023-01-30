Speeding drivers have kept police busy in the Ballarat and Moorabool areas over the Australia Day weekend, with 80 drivers booked over five days.
State-wide police operation 'Amity', running between Wednesday, January 25, and Sunday, January 29, detected 6,728 traffic offences across Victoria, including 2,384 speeding offences.
There was 31 speeding offences detected in the Ballarat police service area and 49 in the Moorabool police service area.
Police also caught eight unregistered vehicles, six disqualified drivers, four drink drivers, one drug driver and one unlicensed driver.
Other infringements in the Ballarat region include:
Three drink drivers, one drug driver and two disqualified drivers were detected in the Moorabool region as well as:
Six people died on the state's roads during Operation Amity at Tatong, Moutajup, Lilliput, Broadford, Berwick and Halls Gap.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Justin Goldsmith said Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology plays and important role in detecting suspended, disqualified and unlicensed drivers.
"Unauthorised drivers have no right to be on the road, yet they continue to flout the rules, putting their lives and others at risk, Assistant Commissioner Goldsmith said.
"Rest assured, our enhanced capability means that we are stopping these drivers in their tracks and removing them from our roads, making it safer for all road users."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.