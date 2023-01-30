The Courier
Speeding drivers top list of offences in Ballarat region during Australia Day break

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:06pm
File picture by Adam Trafford.

Speeding drivers have kept police busy in the Ballarat and Moorabool areas over the Australia Day weekend, with 80 drivers booked over five days.

