A new council-funded website will make it easier for residents and visitors to stay in touch with events happening across the city.
Spurred largely by a focus group conducted by the council earlier in the year as well as feedback from businesses in the region, Ballarat In the Know provides anyone with an internet connection access to activities on a weekly and monthly basis.
There are also a list of popular cafes and eateries in the area, workshops and for those more curious various guides including one dedicated to uncovering Ballarat's hidden gems.
The website, which had been in the pipeline for several years, gained further momentum after the height of the pandemic as a way to help businesses during their "recovering" phase City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said.
"It is about doing something and refreshing it and making sure as we emerge out of COVID that we are giving everyone the best opportunity and the best information," Cr Hudson said.
LeRoy Hand, the owner of the bustling Turret Cafe on Sturt Street, said he was "really excited" with Ballarat In the Know having played a part in its creation.
"We know that it's going to bring a lot of visitors to the Turret and we love nothing more when our locals bring their friends and family to visit us here at the Turret," Mr Hand said.
"So it'll make a massive difference."
Cr Hudson said the website also aimed to capitalise on the region's visitor attraction market with the data revealing almost 50 per cent of tourists who visit Ballarat being motivated by their friends and family.
"We're launching our In the Know campaign which is all about encouraging our locals to be our great ambassadors for Ballarat," he said.
"Giving them (residents) a place that they can go and seek out some of the different things that are happening in and around Ballarat via the website we think is a great way to further empower our local ambassadors to be champions of that visitor attraction in Ballarat."
While Cr Hudson said he was unsure how website clicks would unfold he believed the new initiative could act as a catalyst in driving greater numbers to a point on par with regions of similar populations such as Geelong and Bendigo.
However, he said in terms of helping business return back to pre COVID incomes there was still "further work to do".
"Everyone across the board is looking at how we can recover coming out of COVID. I don't think we are fully ever recovered but we are recovering. We need to be mindful it'll probably take a number of years," Cr Hudson said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
