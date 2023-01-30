The Courier
City of Ballarat launches events guide website, Ballarat In the Know

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated January 30 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 5:30pm
The Turret Cafe owner LeRoy Hand, City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson and Cr Hudson's daughter Molly are all eager to see how residents and potential visitors embrace the council's new events calendar website, Ballarat In the Know. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A new council-funded website will make it easier for residents and visitors to stay in touch with events happening across the city.

