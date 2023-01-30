CENTRAL Highlands Water crews are carrying out emergency repairs in Alfredton on Monday afternoon.
The Courier understands the works have cut supply to about 20 houses.
It is understood the impact on supply to houses is confined to Longford Road, a key thoroughfare in the Ballymanus estate off Carngham Road.
Central Highlands Water has confirmed the works are expect to be complete by about 5.30pm.
It is unclear the cause of the emergency or whether there has been any property damage.
Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact Central Highlands Water on 1800 061 514.
Meanwhile, Central Highlands Water continues to carry out routine water mains maintenance across the Ballarat district.
Some people may experience a slight difference in the taste and odour of the supplied water but Central Highlands Water has made clear water will continue to meet required drinking water standards and will be, at all times, safe to drink.
These works are expected to last for about five more weeks.
To find out more, visit chw.net.au/water-mains-cleaning.
