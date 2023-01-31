Ballarat will be the epicenter for a massive national skate jam competition as the YMCA Action Sports Skate Park League returns.
The initiative, a partnership between the City of Ballarat's youth services team and YMCA Victoria, will see hundreds of participants vie for three spots in each age division, demonstrating their prowess on a skateboard, BMX bike or scooter.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said having the event in the region after more than four years was a great way to help further engage younger people in the recreation.
"For all of the young people that are hanging out at our skate park, for them to be able to see some of the different tricks that others who are more elite are able to do, I think that gives them aspiration," Cr Hudson said.
He also said he hoped the tournament would aid in dispelling some of the negative stigma surrounding skateboarding and skateparks.
"There are amazing young people that can do lots of different tricks, this is a legitimate recreational activity same as any other structured sport. The time and efforts the kids put in to developing their tricks and techniques is absolutely noteworthy," Cr Hudson said.
"So I'm expecting a really big turnout of not only young people but spectators to come and actually see what a vibrant place our skatepark facility is in Ballarat."
For Ballarat entrants Cooper Alsop,17, who will be involved in the the under 18 category and Benny Pallot, 13, who will be competing in the 13-16-year-old division, they said they couldn't wait to have the event underway.
"It's good to get everyone here and the community is getting bigger so I'm happy," Cooper said.
Benny said he was eager to see if he could win his age title. "This will be my first comp and I'm excited," he said.
In conjunction with the event, there will also be a dedicated Skate Park Users (SPU) Fest, a dedicated youth fete.
It will feature a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and didgeridoo performance; live music by artists Surfe and Raro; a horizontal inflatable bungee jump; workshops on street art designs on skate decks; slime and badgemaking workshops as well as face painting.
There will also be hot food and drink options available for purchase on the day.
YMCA Action Sports Skate Park Leagues will be held at the Len T Fraser Skate Park on Main Road from 11am-4pm on Saturday February 4. The event and competition are free for all to enter.
To find out more information about the competition click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
