The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Snapshot

Community Housing Industry Association report finds Ballarat's housing stress ranks highest in regional Victoria

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
February 1 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat has the highest proportion of those experiencing some form of homelessness in regional Victoria, the latest report by the Community Housing Industry Association has found. Picture supplied.

Ballarat's dire rental market has been further exposed with a new report revealing 6.4 per cent of the region's population were experiencing some form of homelessness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.