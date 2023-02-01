Hipsters unite: the Smashing Pumpkins are heading to Kryal Castle for a one-day rock festival.
They'll be bringing fellow Chicago legends Jane's Addiction along for the ride, with mullet-core Melburnians Amyl and the Sniffers, Sydney's Redhook, and keytar enthusiasts Battlesnake also announced for their The World Is A Vampire festival.
It'll all go down at Kryal Castle, just outside Ballarat, on April 23, as part of a national tour.
Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, a noted wrestling tragic, will also present his National Wrestling Alliance, who'll be up against the Wrestling Alliance of Australia.
While probably best-known for two of the greatest rock albums of the 1990s - the Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie fans can fight amongst themselves about which is better - the Smashing Pumpkins are in the middle of releasing a three-part concept album, with a new single out this month.
The World Is A Vampire is part of a massive world tour with Jane's Addicition, which recently announced Josh Klinghoffer will sit in to replace long-time guitarist Dave Navarro.
IN THE NEWS
Amyl and the Sniffers are a force of nature and if you haven't seen them yet you're missing out - their 2019 Meredith set featured an unholy Omegle backdrop, and their new album from last year rips.
Tour promoters One World Entertainment promise more acts to be announced.
Kryal Castle hosted the Knight and Day Festival for New Year's Eve in 2021, with headliner Parkway Drive playing an exclusive show.
Tickets are on sale Friday.
