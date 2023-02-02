Ballarat International Foto Biennale has revealed a new focus and announced dates for the 2023 event.
The 10th anniversary of the BIFB will run from August 26 to October 22 this year.
BIFB chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said this year's "festival premise" is The Real Thing and will be a "dynamic view of modern life through the lens of local, national and international photographers, and how their images and the channels they use, shape us."
Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson welcomed the return of the event, which every two years draws thousands of visitors to the city.
"The Ballarat International Foto Biennale has delivered significant visitation and economic return to the Ballarat region," Cr Hudson said.
"In 2019 the festival had significant growth attracting more than 37,800 visitors, with 71 per cent of these visitors from outside Ballarat; and despite the challenges of presenting events during 2021, the Biennale brought more than 26,000 visitors to experience, taste, sip and explore the city through photography."
IN OTHER NEWS
The City of Ballarat supports the event through the City Partnership program.
Ms Gerrans said visitors to the 2023 festival could explore photography in formal and informal spaces around Ballarat. Gallery spaces, laneways, natural landscapes, city streets, businesses and historical buildings will all showcase works.
"The Real Thing is a chance to reflect on how we consume images, question what we see and how they stretch or contract our point of view in a diverse and changing world," she said.
Images from studios to street photography, landscapes to social media influences and everything in between will feature from scores of local and international photographers.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.