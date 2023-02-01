Four stolen cars in one night: More detail on police helicopter arrests

Police arrested four people after requesting Air Wing support early Wednesday morning.
The police chopper followed a stolen vehicle from a Mount Clear car wash about 12.30am, watching as it "sped dangerously" and crossed to the wrong side of the road, according to a Victoria Police media release.
Eventually, the car was stopped and a 56-year-old Mount Helen man was arrested in Mount Helen, with the stolen vehicle seized.
Soon after, a second stolen car was reported, and tracked to Gillies Street in Alfredton - a 26-year-old Mount Pleasant man was then arrested, and a third stolen vehicle was found in an Alfredton backyard.
Finally, two men were arrested and charged after reports of a vehicle allegedly driving erratically in Cardigan - after allegedly failing to stop on police direction, the driver continued to Wendouree, where police allege the two men fled the vehicle and set it alight.
The alleged driver faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, and was refused bail.
The other alleged offenders remain in custody and are assisting police with their investigation.
