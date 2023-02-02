Two men were arrested after police found a "small number" of cannabis plants at a property in Buninyong.
According to a Victoria Police Media spokesperson, Ballarat officers raided a house in Palmerston Street on January 27.
The two men, in their 30s, were arrested after the cannabis plants were found inside the house.
There is no further detail on how many plants were recovered, or if charges have been laid.
The police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing, and witnesses are being sought.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
