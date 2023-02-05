VERSATILITY Dance College will have a rare chance to showcase one of the world dance leaders Ballarat's strengths.
Royal Academy of Dance London's new chief executive officer Tim Arthur is set to make a short stop in the Canadian-based studio in a one-day tour in Victoria on Tuesday.
Mr Arthur's program will also take in visits to Victorian College of the Arts, Australia's oldest ballet school National Theatre Ballet School and major new venue Flashdance Performing Arts.
Anita Coutts, the former principal and artistic director of the ballet school formerly in her name, said this was a major honour for Versatility, the studio now run under its new name by her daughter Leah Delaland.
Ms Coutts said as soon as the team got over the shock of the impending "once in a lifetime" visit, they quickly got to planning. She said her understanding was Mr Arthur wanted to see what was happening in dance in regional Australian cities as well as major cities.
"Ballarat's very much a dance city and the committee thought this would be a great city for him to see. We're one of only four stops but we feel really special knowing there are amazing dance schools in Geelong and Bendigo," Ms Coutts said.
"Our facilities are second to none. RAD is keen to show him country schools are very progressive. It's not just us but all the dance schools in Ballarat that are catering to the needs of thousands of students."
Versatility dance students Milly Wakefield and Ava Sheehan, both studying RAD advanced two level, will have the chance to personally meet with Mr Arthur.
Ballarat was nominated by Royal Academy of Dance as a registered RAD school trained in the academy's world leading dance education and training.
Versatility, formerly known as Anita Coutts School of Dance, is a longstanding studio in Ballarat offering a wide range of classical and theatrical classes.
Students from the school have gone on to professional dance careers with the prestigious Australian Ballet Company, Sydney Dance Company, and Queensland Ballet. Some have performed in Australian stage shows of the Sound of Music and Lion King, at Paris Disneyland and onstage with pop superstar Justin Bieber. Others have earned entry to the most illustrious dance schools in Australia and New Zealand.
RAD has a history dating back more than a century to its foundations in the United Kingdom, making Mr Arthur's visit so special.
His visit is pencilled in for about one hour and Ms Coutts said Versatility was determined to make every moment count.
