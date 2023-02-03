The Courier
MELANIE WHELAN: Learmonth reinforces bowls lesson in sports evolution

February 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Not that long ago pennant players had a strictly white dress code, a stark contrast to the colours like Learmonth's Mark Powell (pictured) wear today in a sport that continues to strongly evolve. Picture by Adam Trafford

A BATTLE under lights would definitely have raised a few eyebrows when Learmonth Bowling Club first officially sent a bowl down the greens 150 years ago. This is how Learmonth plans to mark its anniversary in a division one showdown tonight against Ballarat, the club whose members first introduced a few from Learmonth to the sport in a friendly all those years ago.

