MAJOR public toilets in Rokewood, Linton and The Well in Smythesdale are being fitted with sanitary disposal bins for men in a new health move from Golden Plains Shire.
The bins for male incontinence products are part of national men's health campaign BINS4Blokes to raise awareness on a common issue and dignity and support for men experiencing incontinence.
Golden Plains Shire mayor Brett Cunningham said the council had identified a need for the bins, practically, and in helping to reduce stigma
"A lack of incontinence disposal bins in male toilets has a significant impact for community and social participation, with men who experience incontinence more likely to stay home and not take part in everyday activities," Cr Cunningham said in a statement to media.
"These bins will help improve men's mental health, increase active living and promote social inclusion for men experiencing bladder and bowel health issues."
About 1.34 million Australian males experience incontinence, according to the Continence Foundation of Australia. BINS4Blokes advocates for public toilet providers, such as councils or shopping centres, to install the sanitary disposals bins in male toilets.
The campaign aims to highlight there are few places for males to dispose of incontinence products and that can often make them less keen to venture out.
Golden Plains Shire is installing the bins in 16 locations, including: The Well, Linton Customer Service, Linton depot, Linton public toilets, Rokewood depot and Rokewood Recreation Reserve. Bins will also be placed across the shire in Bannockburn, Shelford, Meredith, Teesdale and Inverleigh from early this month.
The shire has looked to its busiest public toilets that also already have accessible sanitary bins in female toilets.
BINS4Blokes advocate Greg Ryan, who was born with a rare congenital condition, has lived with faecal incontinence all his life and said the bins made an important difference.
"The BINS4Blokes campaign will impact and change the daily lives of males of all ages who have had to deal with incontinence, mostly in secret. I know BINS4Blokes will be a life changer for me," Mr Ryan said.
Anyone experiencing bladder and bowel issues can call the National Continence Helpline: 1800 33 00 66.
