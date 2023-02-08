The Courier
Council

City of Ballarat votes to protect Holmes Street precinct

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Ballarat has voted to protect the Holmes Street precinct in Ballarat Central which includes homes from 7-19 with interim heritage controls at Wednesday night's council meeting. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The City of Ballarat has voted to protect one of the region's earliest residential subdivisions through "interim protection controls".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.