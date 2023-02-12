A regular Tuesday turned terrifying for workers in Hepburn Springs who were robbed by men brandishing weapons as they waited for an early shift to start.
The Ballarat County Court heard accused men Maxwell Dummelow, 22, and David Tui Tewhare, 31, first approached the victims sitting in their vehicle outside a Mineral Springs Road business about 6.52am on Tuesday July 26, 2022.
Tewhare, driving a blue Holden Commodore, parked in front of the victims' car before Dummelow asked the two workers if they wanted to buy cannabis or amphetamines.
When they declined, Tewhare drove away only for the Commodore to return about 30 seconds later, again parking directly in front of the victims' car, "essentially blocking" it.
The accused men approached the workers for a second time carrying an axe and a sawn-off shotgun and demanded they hand over their mobile phones, access numbers and wallets.
The victims complied.
Court documents seen by The Courier note Dummelow's hoodie was drawn up over his head and his shirt was pulled up to partially cover his face at the time.
"[The accused men] went back to their vehicle and then came back to the [victim's] car, with Dummelow demanding the victims provide their internet banking access details," the documents read.
"[One victim] told him there was nothing in her bank account but eventually gave her details."
Another worker at the business arrived in the carpark and one of the victims yelled for them to call the police.
Two women who were also in the car with Dummelow and Tewhare at the time of the robbery have not been charged.
The accused men sped off in the Commodore. One of the women with them was driving.
About 5.15pm the next day, on July 27, police executed a search warrant at a Sebastopol address after seeing a stolen car in the driveway.
Dummelow and Tewhare were found sitting on a couch inside, with the sawn-off rifle tucked behind couch cushions and the axe leaning against a wall nearby.
A bag belonging to Tewhare was seized in the search and authorities found the ID cards belonging to the workers inside, as well as two plastic bags of methylamphetamine weighing 2.28 grams and 2.26 grams respectively.
Both Dummelow and Tewhare were on bail for other offending at the time.
The men were arrested and interviewed by police and Dummelow admitted to committing the armed robbery, but claimed he was only carrying an axe and it was Tewhare who held the gun and made demands.
Tewhare denied any involvement in the robbery. He admitted to possessing the methylamphetamine.
Both entered pleas of guilty to related charges on Thursday.
The maximum jail time for armed robbery is 25 years.
The matter will return for a further plea later this year.
