The reason why your every bit of action can help boost hope in fighting cancer

THIS team wants your action to help keep their fight against cancer strong.
Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute scientists have put a united call out in encouraging people to ride, walk or to support a friend in the city's biggest mass participation event, Ballarat Cycle Classic.
The institute is targeting to raise almost one-quarter-of-a-million dollars in a bid to fund three scientists and support the team's work in making internationally recognised findings in Ballarat on immunology and cancer treatment.
FECRI researchers will be out in force next weekend riding, walking and volunteering for the institute, which receives no government funding and relies on community support. Researchers will be led by FECRI's honorary director George Kannourakis, who plans to join in the 28-kilometre family adventure ride.
Together they work to keep hope alive in developing better cancer treatments.
Every cent raised directly supports cancer research - with no administration costs - with major event sponsors having covered all expenses to stage Classic events.
"If you can't ride, (then) walk or bring a pet and enjoy the community atmosphere," Professor Kannourakis said. "If you're not able to come, please donate to support someone else participating.
"We're looking for as many registrations and contributions as possible - everyone can do something - and every donation or registration can quickly add up to try and get up to our goal."
FECRI has produced more than 15 international research papers in the past 12 months - a feat Professor Kannourakis said was prolific.
This has included identification of proteins involved in chemotherapy resistance among ovarian cancer patients and world-first findings in the behaviour and function of pregnancy-associated plasma protein in triple-negative breast cancer.
Both are helping to unlock ways to block resistance and tackle cancer progression with targeted treatment.
READ MORE:
This is the 16th Ballarat Cycle Classic, an event that has expanded to a two-day program and was able to continue through the pandemic with events falling between lockdowns.
Saturday is all about gravel with a growing gravel grind program and the new gravity enduro jam downhill competition. Sunday has the traditional road rides from six kilometres to the mammoth SPUD100, a 160km or 100-mile ride, plus the pet-friendly lake walk.
People can also get in the Classic action with an online auction for a nine-day guided cycling tour in Spain's Girona and the Costa Brava region, starting and finishing in Barcelona. The tour is graded recreational for people who ride regularly.
The trip, valued at $5000, has been donated by Sierra Sports and Tours. Dates can be transferable. Bidding remains open until February 19 at 1pm.
Ballarat Cycle Classic is on February 18-19. Details: ballaratcycleclassic.com.au.
