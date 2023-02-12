The Courier
Ballarat remembers nation's prisoners of war as part of Australian Ex Prisoners of War Memorial 19th anniversary

By Malvika Hemanth
Buninyong RSL president Ron Fleming honours the more than 36,000 Australian ex prisoners of war at the Australian Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial service at the weekend. Pictures by Malvika Hemanth.

More than 500 people paid their respects towards the 36,400 Australian service personnel who were detained as prisoners of war at the 19th memorial ceremony held at the weekend.

