Sebastopol kebab shop owner Cetin Ocak has watched countless hours of Turkish television since earthquakes devastated much of the southern half of the country on Monday.
Two magnitude 7.8 quakes struck parts of Turkiye and Syria nine hours apart, killing more than 15,000 people and destroying more than 6000 buildings.
But Mr Ocak, who owns Kebabman on Albert Street, fears that people are becoming immune to images of devastation after so many natural and man-made disasters in recent years.
"So much disaster has happened in the world ... so when people watch it on television it's like they are watching a tv show or a movie but this is real," he said.
Mr Ocak fears this means many people won't truly grasp the dire need for people to contribute to relief efforts that have been launched around the world.
He said short news stories on local bulletins could not convey the utter devastation that he had seen on Turkish television which has been broadcasting rescue efforts live since the quakes struck.
"Compared to what I have seen on Turkish television (on the internet) the news here doesn't really give the full picture. In two minutes of images you don't really get the full impact," he said.
Images of collapsed buildings and bodies in the rubble are haunting, but Mr Ocak watched on television as a father and daughter were pulled alive from under rubble 72 hours after the quake struck and it gave him hope.
"There's good news coming out as well, and now quite a few countries are sending their search and rescue teams as well," he said.
More than 70 Australian search and rescue specialists have been sent to assist local rescuers and the thousands of volunteers digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings.
While Mr Ocak does not have family in the affected regions, he said he could barely believe how widespread the destruction was.
"It's a big area covering in landmass an area about the size of England," he said.
"Usually this sort of thing only happens in one city but it has affected 10 cities in the area and towns and villages as well."
Around 13 million people live in the affected area, and it is estimated around 300,000 have been displaced.
"I think Turkish people are strong enough to come out of this. Buildings can be replaced but lives cannot," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Premier Daniel Andrews announced late Thursday that Victoria would contribute $1 million to humanitarian relief efforts on the ground in Turkiye and Syria to help provide immediate shelter and food to those who have been injured and evacuated.
"This disaster has destroyed many thousands of lives and homes in Turkiye and Syria - and the support of every Victorian is with affected communities, and with our state's large and proud Turkish and Syrian communities," he said.
He also pledged to continue to work with the Commonwealth to support relief efforts and in a show of solidarity with the people of Turkiye and Syria, and their family and friends in Victoria, he said public buildings would be lit up in white on Friday evening.
