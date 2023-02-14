The Courier

Ballarat road works: Expect Dyson Drive delays

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated February 15 2023 - 8:06am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More delays on Dyson Drive as roadworks begin

The intersection at Dyson Drive and the Ballarat-Carngham Road will get worse before it gets better, as construction begins on a new roundabout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.