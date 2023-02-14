More delays on Dyson Drive as roadworks begin

The intersection at Dyson Drive and the Ballarat-Carngham Road will get worse before it gets better, as construction begins on a new roundabout.
The state government's Department of Transport and Planning confirmed early service relocation works have begun on Dyson Drive, with traffic down to a single lane and long delays expected.
The intersection, which residents say has become more dangerous as traffic has increased in the last few years, is one of six to receive upgrade funding from a 2018 state election campaign promise.
The other five intersections in the $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project are either complete or not far away from being completed - traffic lights are now operating at Hertford Street and Docwra Street in Sebastopol, at Wiltshire Lane in Delacombe, and at Gillies Street in Wendouree.
The department could not confirm when the fifth set of traffic lights, at the congested La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane intersection, will be switched on, stating only that workers are "finalising" the signal works.
Each of the intersections will have more landscaping works completed, including street lights, which means drivers should expect 40km/h roadwork speed limits to continue for a while longer.
Major construction at Dyson Drive and Carngham Road is expected to begin soon.
