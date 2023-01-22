Key road works at the intersection of La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane are nearing completion, with crews putting the final touches on the long awaited project.
Regional Roads Victoria is undertaking asphalting and line marking night works across the full extent of the La Trobe Street site.
The asphalting works began last Wednesday and will continue through to this Wednesday, January 25 - between 7pm and 7am, with weather permitting.
Line marking works will be undertaken between Monday, January 30 and Friday, February 3 - between 7pm to 7am each night - to minimise disruption to businesses.
Regional Roads Victoria said the road closures, lane closures and detours would be required in different areas of the worksite each night.
This includes Wiltshire Lane, Learmonth Street, La Trobe Street and Ballarat-Carngham Road.
This will also include a temporary closure of access into Heinz Road, Michaels Drive and Kennedys Drive at times.
Traffic lights are already working at Gillies Street and Gregory Street West in Wendouree, Albert Street and Hertford Street in Sebastopol, the Midland Highway and Docwra Street in Magpie, and the Glenelg Highway and Wiltshire Lane in Delacombe.
Department of Transport and Planning Grampians regional director Michael Bailey said the intersection works will be the latest project delivered under the Keeping Ballarat Moving election promise from 2018.
"We're working hard to deliver the Keeping Ballarat Moving projects to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion across Ballarat," Mr Bailey said.
"Major works at the intersection of La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane are entering their final stages so signal works and testing can take place.
"Remaining works over the coming months will include site clean-up, public lighting and landscaping with minor disruptions expected.
"We thank the community for their patience as we complete these vital works and will continue to keep them updated throughout the project."
Traffic management and detours will be in place to guide motorists safely around the works area.
The Keep Ballarat Moving project, began in 2018, ear-marked six key Ballarat intersections for upgrades.
The intersections included the Gillies and Gregory streets intersection, the La Trobe Street and Wiltshire Lane intersection, the Dyson Drive and Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection, the Hertford and Albert streets intersection, the Albert and Docwra streets intersection and the Wiltshire Lane and Glenelg Highway intersection.
