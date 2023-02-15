Liam White is gearing up for his fourth Ballarat Cycle Classic, and it's not just because of his love - and obvious talent - for the sport.
The former Ballarat Clarendon College student turned semi-professional cyclist has competed in cycling events across Europe, Asia and the United States, but it's his hometown's annual cancer research fundraiser he's most passionate about.
The Cycle Classic has become "more than a bike ride" for Liam, 28, who In his role as an occupational therapist in Ballarat Hospital's oncology ward, has seen first-hand the debilitating effects of cancer and the lifechanging impacts of research-driven treatments.
He knows that raising funds for FECRI - the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute - is a surefire way to improve outcomes, but most importantly, boost hopes for the many community members touched by cancer.
"It's a direct input, a direct line straight to the researchers, into the lab," Liam said.
"It's really meaningful for me because I've got an understanding as an OT of patients with cancer and I've seen the impacts on people and people's lives.
"The more cures the better, and knowing we've got people working on that in the background, right here in Ballarat - we're very lucky."
The 2023 Cycle Classic will be a family affair for Liam: his parents, and younger brother Nick will all participate alongside him - adding an element of friendly competition.
He says you definitely don't have to be a champion cyclist to take part - you can walk the course if you prefer not to ride - and urges individuals and families of all ages and abilities to support the community through the event.
"Bring your dog, kids, grandparents - it's for all generations."
The goal is to raise $250,000 - enough to fund two scientists to work at FECRI.
Registrations are already up on last year's numbers and will remain open right up until the beginning of each event.
Thousands of people from Ballarat and all over Victoria are expected to participate.
For more details or to register, head to ballaratcycleclassic.com.au/.
