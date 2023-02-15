A woman has been assaulted in a road rage incident by another woman who later told police she wasn't "in the right mental state".
The 28-year-old accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, was driving along Lake Wendouree on October 11, 2021, when she noticed the victim driving behind her.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard the woman yelled at the driver to "stop driving up [her] a***" and 'brake checked' the victim - when a driver brakes suddenly to force the car behind to take evasive action - "multiple times".
Shortly after, the victim pulled into a park at Woolworths Wendouree and the accused's car stopped behind her, boxing her in.
The victim exited her car when the accused woman ran at her and "struck her twice to the face with a closed fist".
In a police interview later that day, the accused told authorities: "I didn't mean to. I wasn't in the right mental state."
The 28-year-old, who appeared on Wednesday via video link, pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful assault and could be seen to nod at times as the magistrate addressed her.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said the road rage incident already went "too far" by the woman verbally abusing the victim.
"But then you took it to the next level," she said.
"Then you've blocked her and as she's tried to leave her you've assaulted her.
"When we get frustrated as drivers we just have to drive away.
"Because when we let that frustration get in the way cars can be used as weapons."
The woman had no prior criminal history and was sentenced to 12 months of good behaviour with a requirement to complete an anger management course.
