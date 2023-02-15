The Courier

Woman sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for road rage assault in Wendouree carpark

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
February 16 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has been sentenced for an attack on another woman in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for a road rage assault in a Wendouree supermarket carpark. Stock image.

A woman has been assaulted in a road rage incident by another woman who later told police she wasn't "in the right mental state".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.