Wat Thai Bhavana Ballarat group look to expand Buddhist spiritual offerings


By Malvika Hemanth
February 19 2023 - 5:00am
Senior monk Ajahn Maha Chi and Monk Tommy Jitrsawand from the Wat Thai Bhavana Ballarat group are looking to expand their occupancy numbers to cater for the region's growing Buddhist community at their 19 Griffeys Lane, Mount Helen site. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

Ballarat's Thai Buddhist community is looking to expand their spiritual offerings as demand in the region grows.

