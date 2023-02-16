Police were forced to use OC spray on a man after a crash in Mitchell Park on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the two-car collision at the corner of Trewin Street and Ring Road about 4.30pm.
Police confirmed no one was seriously injured in the incident, however officers were forced to deal with an allegedly agressive man unrelated to the crash.
"Police deployed OC spray on a man unrelated to the collision who was being aggressive and was wanted on warrants," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"He is currently assisting police with their enquires."
