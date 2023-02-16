The Courier
Ballarat police pepper spray and arrest man after crash in Mitchell Park

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:58pm, first published 7:45pm
A man was pepper sprayed at scene of a Mitchell Park collision on Thursday afternoon. File picture.

Police were forced to use OC spray on a man after a crash in Mitchell Park on Thursday afternoon.

