The Courier

New phase in Terry Floyd search to open more mine sections

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:23am, first published February 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hounds to be used in fresh search for missing boy Terry Floyd

Search dogs will be used in the next fortnight in what is hoped might be the final chapter in the 48-year-old search for missing boy Terry Floyd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.