The Courier
Our History

Clunes Museum launches exhibition showing borough mayors

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The portrait of Clunes mayor William Barkell, whose family donated the Fraser Street building now housing the museum to council in the 1970s. Picture courtest of Clunes Museum

PORTRAITS for the men who guided Clunes through its founding century of settlement will once again take their place in an historic line-up. Clunes Museum has pieced together official mayoral photographs for the Borough of Clunes, which operated for 105 years before a merger with Talbot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.