When one of her course lecturers unexpectedly resigned last year, Advanced Diploma of Building Design (Architectural) student Barbara Muller stepped in to the breach.
The "model student" had a lifelong interest in construction and design but it was only after moving to Ballarat three years ago, and a chance conversation with a Federation University trainer, that she found the confidence to follow her dreams.
Now she is helping others follow their dreams, and last week she was awarded the prestigious EJ Tippett Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2023 Federation TAFE Awards for Excellence.
During the third and final year of her course last year, Ms Muller stepped in to help first and second year students when their trainer resigned, guiding them through completing tasks they had already begun until a replacement teacher was found.
After that experience, she decided to commence further studies in the Certificate IV in Training and Assessing, hoping to become a future teacher at Federation TAFE.
"Barbara acted as a tutor for fellow students, supporting their learning and at great assistance to the added workload on teachers during this time," wrote Federation TAFE program manager Hayden Eberlie in support of Ms Muller's award.
"When ... the new teacher (commenced), Barbara extensively debriefed him on the progress of students and course content she had gained from the experience in tutoring and support."
Ms Muller also worked with staff to provide feedback on the course and resources and acted as a mentor and tutor for students in first and second year.
All of this occurred while the mother of three both studied full time and worked 30 hours a week in building maintenance/facility services to support her family.
"To be the recipient of this award is the pinnacle of my time at Federation University," she said.
"I have always been a strong advocate for the building design department and the university and will continue to be. My time studying at Federation TAFE has been one of the most enjoyable of my life, so much so that I am continuing with studies to one day return as a teacher and share my passion with others."
Certificate III in Plumbing student Aidan Murphy was named Federation University Australia Apprentice of the Year while Federation University Australia Trainee of the Year was awarded to Ashlee Colquhoun who is undertaking a Certificate III in Education Support.
Mr Murphy said it was "pretty cool" to be named apprentice of the year.
"It's something I certainly didn't expect, but it's very humbling and nice to get some recognition I guess for the hard work," he said.
Mr Murphy is unsure exactly what made him decide to do plumbing, but work experience gave him a taste of a career in the trade.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I just knew it was a great trade to get into, hands on which I love and has a lot of problem solving aspects too. It all just really seemed like it fit who I was and then after doing work experience I knew it's what I wanted to do."
In all, 20 awards were given to 27 students for excellence in their chosen area of study.
"These awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of Federation TAFE's students, apprentices, trainees, and teachers as well as acknowledge the support of our local employers," said Federation University deputy vice chancellor and TAFE chief executive Liam Sloan.
"The award winners have shown a great attitude and approach to their studies which reflect the qualities industry are seeking."
