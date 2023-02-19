The Courier
Community

Big turnout at FECRI Ballarat Cycle Classic helps fund vital cancer research

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:53am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FECRI director Professor George Kannourakis with volunteers Zoe and Karli Timothy at the Ballarat Cycle Classic on Sunday. Picture by Michelle Smith

Professor George Kannourakis and his team at the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute know they have the support of a city behind them as they work to beat cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.