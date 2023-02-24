The Courier
Council

City of Ballarat pulls extra funding for vital drainage infrastructure for Pinnacle Estate subdivision in region's west

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
February 25 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Ballarat councillors voted to draw an unbudgeted $1.940 million to help fix drainage infrastructure in one of the region's largest subdivision developments at Smythes Creek on Wednesday. File photo.

The City of Ballarat has unanimously voted to draw more than $1 million of unbudgeted funds to help construct vital drainage infrastructure for one of the region's largest subdivisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.