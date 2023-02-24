The Courier

Western Renewables Link transmission lines compensation not enough for affected landholders, farmers

By Kirra Grimes
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 1:30pm
Katherine Myers, Angus Myers, Ben Myers, Tommy Myers, and Charlotte Myers on their Tourello farm in 2021. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat region farmers set to lose valuable land to a major energy project say a new government compensation package does not add up.

