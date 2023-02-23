As part of the City of Ballarat's ongoing agreements with Inagawa in Japan as a sister city and Ainaro in Timor-Leste as a friendship city, the council will travel to the two Asian nations this year. Ballarat was visited by Inagawa junior high students Daijirou Takebe and Miho Tsuchiya in 2013 as part of the sister city agreement. Picture by Jeremy Bannister.