MySchools data shows big drop in attendance at Ballarat's secondary schools in 2022

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated February 22 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:30pm
In the first half of 2022, just 23 per cent of St Patrick's College students made it to 90 per cent or more of their classes.

Experts have warned against over-reaction to an alarming drop in school attendance during 2022, with new figures revealing fewer than a quarter of students attended at least 90 per cent of their classes at one Ballarat school in the first half of the year.

