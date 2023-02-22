"Attendance numbers in 2022 were impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions in place during the year and the periods of isolation required by the Victorian Government for confirmed cases and their close contacts," they said in a statement. "During a large portion of the 2022 school year, if a student had a positive COVID-19 test, they were required to isolate for a period of seven days. If a student was deemed a close contact of a confirmed case, they were also required to isolate for seven days."