The Courier
Education

Reach Foundation's runs first Heroes Day workshop for Ballarat teens

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phoenix P-12 Community College students Licifer, Tamati, Lincoln, Ella, and Bryce were among around 300 students who took part in Reach Foundation's first Heroes Day personal development event. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A music festival vibe marked the Reach Foundation's first large-scale Heroes Day workshop for teenagers in Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.