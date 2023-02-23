The Courier

Ballarat MP Catheine King launches yes vote for Indigenous Voice to parliament

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
February 24 2023 - 4:30am
BADAC chief executive Karen Heap, Charlotte Kanoa, Ballarat federal MP Catherine King and (back) Wadawurrung woman Macaylah Johnson start talks about the voice to parliament. Picture by Lachlan Bence

TEN-YEAR-OLD Charlotte Kanoa is too young to vote but she urges everyone in the Ballarat community to consider what yes to an Indigenous voice to parliament will mean.

Journalist

