Residents north of Ballarat could have cause to celebrate as key energy regulator recommends against building a major new terminal station in their backyard.
An options assessment released by Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) on Thursday rules out Newlyn North as the preferred connection point between the Western Renewable Link (WRL) and Victoria-New South Wales Interconnector (VNI) West project, deeming a site further west more suitable.
The federal energy regulator's report names Bulgana, near Ararat, as the preferred location for a new terminal station connecting VNI West and the WRL because it has "the fewest environmental and social constraints identified in the area of interest" and is "most likely to assist in expediting the development and delivery of VNI West".
The recommendation comes after an updated cost benefit assessment of VNI West found moving the point of connection to Bulgana would "provide greater net benefits for consumers"; would "increase likelihood of timely project delivery"; and would "better reflect local community needs".
The analysis took into account a range of "sensitivities" and gave greater consideration to "salient environmental, social and engineering matters".
Bulgana "clearly outperformed" other options including Waubra and Lexton, despite presenting its own technical challenges.
AEMO has also recommended uprating the WRL segment from 220kV to 500kV to "harness more renewable generation in Western Victoria as early as 2027".
It acknowledged the differing network configuration would result in less new renewable generation being supported, compared to other options considered.
But with the total costs expected to be lower than for the alternatives, even once the costs of uprating the WRL segment to 500 kV are taken into account, "the lower costs and lower benefits tend to balance out".
AEMO will need agreement from Victoria's AusNet Services on any decisions involving the WRL, which is currently progressing through the environmental and planning approvals process and is expected to be delivered in 2027.
AusNet previously indicated it was open to discussions on the terminal station location.
MORE TO COME
