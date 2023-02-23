Police have charged three workmates at a central Ballarat business after serious allegations of assaults, stalking and reckless conduct against a co-worker.
Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit detectives have interviewed four males - and released one without charge.
"It is alleged multiple incidents took place at multiple worksites in Alfredton, Brown Hill and Sebastopol between September 2022 and February 2023," a police spokesperson said.
"Officers executed warrants at four addresses in Alfredton, Bakery Hill, Newington and Sebastopol on Wednesday, February 22 and arrested four men."
They were a 30-year-old from Sebastopol and a 23-year-old from Alfredton who were both charged with stalking, reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
A third man aged 25 from Newington was charged with reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
The trio were all bailed, and are due to face Ballarat Magistrates Court on April 17.
Police said the fourth man - a 36-year-old from Sebastopol - was released pending further enquiries.
A member of the public alerted The Courier to multiple police at a Ballarat business around 8.30am Wednesday.
The business cannot be identified at this stage as it may identify the victim.
IN THE NEWS
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
It is believed the charges fall under Brodie's Law - an amendment to the Victorian Crimes Act 1958 that was enacted in June 2011 to combat workplace bullying.
It was named after Brodie Panlock - a 19 year old Cafe Vamp worker in Hawthorn who died in September 2006.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.