WESTERN Bulldogs chief executive Ameet Bains says the club is determined to find a way to keep playing in Ballarat during Commonwealth Games interruptions.
Construction timelines for Mars Stadium upgrades are yet to be confirmed in the venue build-up for the 2026 Games.
Mr Bains said that like most people in town, the club would work through it because the reward would be worthwhile - in particular, an improved, amazing stadium for the Bulldogs to play AFL and AFLW matches.
What Mr Bains has assured is the ongoing development and partnerships for the Bulldogs' community programs in the region, focusing on youth leadership, children's literacy and men's and women's health.
The Bulldogs arrived in Ballarat on Thursday for the club's first in-person AFL community camp in three years. The camp officially launched in a civic reception at Ballarat Town Hall.
"We see a significant sense of obligation in working with the communities we're in. Obviously that's [western] Melbourne but Ballarat is an extension of that," Mr Bains said.
"Football, playing games here and driving aspiration, is good but the whole community is important and we want to keep building programs in those areas."
Mr Bains said key to this success was support from City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King and council staff in proactively approaching the club with Ballarat community needs to ensure such programs could keep evolving to best fit.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said there had been different models for partnerships with AFL clubs, most come and go, but the Bulldogs genuinely kept reinvesting and creating a legacy that was far more than football.
IN OTHER NEWS
Cr Hudson said it was also great for Ballarat children to consistently see Bulldogs' players up close each year, whether you barracked for the 'Dogs or not.
As well as returning to school and junior football clinics, Western Bulldogs will host a full, open intra-club hit-out at Mars Stadium on Saturday from 11am.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.