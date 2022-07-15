The more than two year fight to stop AusNet's 'Western Renewables Link' project continues to rage on as hundreds of people from across western Victoria descended upon the streets of Ballarat to have their voices heard.
The project, which intends to build a high-voltage overhead transmission line from Bulgana, near Ararat, to Sydenham, on Melbourne's western fringe, is opposed by residents who say the process AusNet plans to enact to bring this project to life is one they believe is inappropriate.
Husband and wife duo, Brian, 80 and Ronnie Mullaney, 77, are farmers from Ballan who travelled to Ballarat to participate in Friday's protest.
Ms Mullaney said the power lines should be constructed "underground rather than through prime agricultural land".
"Farming is our livelihood and we can't afford to lose it".
Gerry Simpson, who is in his 80s and has farmed "all his life" in Springbank, agreed with the Mullaneys.
"Australia is going to starve if this is all going on," Mr Simpson said.
"They've (AusNet) got plenty of money and we don't want to interfere with electricity going to Melbourne, but if it's going to be done it has to be done right."
Mount Prospect potato farmer Chris Stephens, who spoke at the protest alongside a handful of advocates including the chair of the Moorabool Central Highlands Power Alliance, Emma Muir and 'The Castle' actor, Steve Curry said the power lines would cause food prices to soar even further.
He said it would severely impact western Victoria's status as being producers of some of the "best quality potatoes in Australia".
He also added the lines would render agricultural land as "unviable" through interfering with farming machinery as well as posing a large "safety hazard" for nearby residents.
"This will set a precedent for other projects," Mr Stephens said.
He also expressed the negative flow on effect the project would have on other occupations who relied on farmers for business, including mechanics and fertiliser suppliers.
"It keeps our dreams alive, it is our castle and to us it is priceless," he said.
Delacombe residents mother Toni Waller and daughter Maddie Harris also attended Friday's march.
When asked by The Courier why they decided to attend, Ms Waller said she understood the plight of regional farmers and residents in Victoria's rural west.
"We know some people in the areas who are going to be impacted and I think people here (in Ballarat) don't understand how important farmers are and we need to support them," she said.
"If this project goes ahead it is going to destroy our farming area we rely on, natural habitat and the livelihoods of our farmers."
Christine Rowe, who inherited a farm near Clunes and travels frequently to Ballarat, said although her farmland would not be hurt by the proposed project, she was glad more people were being made aware of the electricity company's plans.
"These (power) towers have the potential to take land from our farmers," Ms Rowe said.
"(AusNet) have not given us the full truth about the construction of their towers."
Similarly, chair Ms Muir said she brought their voices to Ballarat to make those in the city aware of the impact it would have for their environment, economy and agricultural lands.
"It's going to change the way we see this region and it's also going to industrialise this region," she said.
"We've brought it out here (Ballarat) today to say we're putting our candidates, our government on notice that we will not vote for this policy in its current form.
"We do not want to support this project coming through farmland and regional communities like in the US (United States) and there's better ways to do it and we're asking for that."
Ms Muir said she was not against the project but said she wanted those from rural areas to have a say in AusNet's process.
"We're not saying don't do it, we're just saying do it differently and we'll help you do it differently," she said.
"We want a seat at the table and we want to discuss this and be a stakeholder in the process and ensure that it's done properly and safely."
Hepburn Shire Council mayor Tim Drylie said the council would continue to advocate on behalf of the regional communities involved.
"At the heart of it we all want better outcomes for our communities, for our farmers, for our environment, for our heritage and better outcomes for our local people," Cr Drylie said.
"We all know we have to transition to a greener economy, but we don't need it in a way that is corrosive to our community and local peoples livelihoods.
"We need a social licence for this project and it's just not there, and Hepburn Shire Council is happy to keep advocating for you in this space as best we can."
IN THE NEWS:
Liberal Party upper house member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur, who was also in attendance at the protest and has been supporting the region's battle against AusNet's project, said she understood the community's concerns.
"It's heavily impacted their lives and certainly impacted greatly their mental stress, because they don't know what's happening with their farm whether it will still be in existence, or what will happen to them," Ms McArthur said.
"We all want green energy, but we have to have green transmission as well and it's very important that we plan for the next 100 years, not just the next election."
However, director of RE-Alliance, an independent not-for-profit organisation focused on Australia's transition to renewable resources, Andrew Bray said the AusNet's project is an "important piece of the puzzle" to help reduce Victoria's dependence on coal.
"The project will connect windy Western Vic to the Ballarat region and beyond," Mr Bray said in a statement.
"Replacing coal with local renewables will improve energy security, lower power bills and help tackle climate change. AEMO's latest projection tells us Victoria's coal plants will come offline by 2032."
Mr Bray understood the need for those from the regions to be heard and acknowledged to ensure AusNet's project was completed ethically.
"Local voices have got to be part of the process," he said.
"Western Renewables Link will soon release an Environment Effects Statement for feedback.
"To help improve the project and minimise environmental impacts, it's important that community members actively participate."
In a statement, an AusNet spokesperson said they will "continue to engage and consult with communities and landholders".
"AusNet recognises the significance of these rallies and community-driven events, particularly for impacted landholders and community members," they said.
"We have advised representatives of the rally that we would welcome the opportunity to discuss specific issues and concerns from the rally. We are also currently exploring future opportunities to meet with and communicate directly with the community.
"The existing transmission network in western Victoria is at capacity. The Western Renewables Link is critical transmission infrastructure which will allow new renewables projects, like wind and solar, to power half a million Victorian homes, as we move away from coal-generated electricity in the coming years."
PREVIOUSLY:
There's tractors, there's horses, and there are hundreds more people on their way to speak out against a project they say will ruin their livelihoods.
Stop AusNet's Towers organised a massive rally, with a convoy heading to Lydiard Street in central Ballarat, to bring attention to their fight against the Western Renewables Link, formerly known as the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
The project intends to build a high-voltage overhead transmission line from Bulgana, near Ararat, to Sydenham, on Melbourne's western fringe, as well as potentially a massive new transfer station right in the middle of prime farmland near Newlyn.
READ MORE: Final route proposed for powerline project
Proponent AusNet Services, through its commercial arm Mondo, is currently going through an Environmental Effects Statement study, which will be submitted to the state government's planning minister later this year.
Landholders along the 190km route say they are not against renewables, but they are against overhead lines and towers up to 80 metres tall disrupting their landscapes, their businesses, and their lifestyles.
Potato farmers in the area have furiously opposed the project, stating the current design will impact the way they farm, while taking valuable volcanic soil away.
Many, including Moorabool and Hepburn shire councils, have demanded the project be reassessed, and the transmission lines built underground to minimise the impact.
The rally on Lydiard Street follows similar protests in Melbourne, where a convoy of tractors circled state parliament, and ongoing advocacy along the entire length of the route.
