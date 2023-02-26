The Courier
Education

Literacy focus behind Lal Lal Primary's NAPLAN success

MS
By Michelle Smith
February 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lal Lal Primary School grade six pupils Liam, Billy, Patrick and Rebecca work on their literacy skills. Picture by Kate Healy

Lal Lal Primary School might be small in numbers but its NAPLAN results are big news for the small school south of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.