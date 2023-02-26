Lal Lal Primary School might be small in numbers but its NAPLAN results are big news for the small school south of Ballarat.
Lal Lal recorded the highest NAPLAN results for government primary schools in the region in writing, spelling and grammar at grade five level.
Principal Siobhan Gosney said a renewed focus on the science of reading and the ability for staff to work individually or with small groups of students helped drive the literacy gains.
"After COVID we were playing catch-up and writing was an area that was a bit lower during COVID, so we have spent time on those building blocks," Ms Gosney said.
"We have changed to a lot more explicit teaching now, and in the junior years we are heading down the science of reading track so hopefully in the future we will see our results improve even more."
It isn't just the achievement in grade five, it's the hard work that has gone before.- Siobhan Gosney
The science of reading includes a focus on phonics for younger students to help decode the basics of language.
Some children who completed the grade five NAPLAN assessment last year have also been part of the Ballarat Young Authors Program with gifted and talented pupils from nine local primary schools.
"It opens our children here to what's out there in the bigger world," she said.
"And some of our children are also involved in the Victorian high ability classes through the Department of Education so we have been able to enhance their learning."
But it also comes back to the classroom and the whole-school focus on literacy and numeracy.
"We've got a fabulous senior teacher who makes everything engaging and the writing really meaningful to them.
"NAPLAN results come down to every teacher. It isn't just the achievement in grade five, it's the hard work that has gone before," Ms Gosney said.
Being a small school and with teachers able to meet every child where they are at and provide extra support where needed also had a positive impact.
"We can do that so well. We know the kids, we don't have attendance issues and they love coming to school," she said.
This year there are 38 pupils at Lal Lal Primary School, including six prep students, with the school running three grades for literacy and numeracy in the morning, and two grades in the afternoons for specialist classes.
NAPLAN, the National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy - is an annual assessment for students in years three, five, seven and nine.
Ballarat Clarendon College's grade five results were the highest in the region, and among the highest in the state, in all five disciplines tested - reading, writing, spelling, grammar and numeracy.
Ballarat Steiner School and Clunes Primary School were among the strongest grade five readers, while Ballarat Steiner School and St Francis Xavier Primary recorded high marks for numeracy.
