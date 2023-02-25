The emotional testimony of a mother was just enough to sway a Magistrate to grant bail for a third time in weeks to a young offender whose life had been "taken over" by drugs.
Accused 19-year-old Tyson Briggs, who appeared via video link from prison, could be seen to wipe away tears as his mother spoke from the witness box.
"He was doing really good, I think the drugs have taken over him," the woman said.
"He's a good kid."
The court heard Briggs was found at a Mount Pleasant home with his 16-year-old co-accused on February 19.
A Ford Falcon allegedly stolen from a Lake Wendouree address about 12.05am that morning sat in the driveway, and CCTV footage showed the teens arriving at the home in the car about 6am.
According to police, knives, power tools and bank cards were found in the Ford.
Briggs was released twice on bail last month, on January 23 and 31, for similar alleged offending.
The court heard when asked about breaching his bail, he told authorities in an interview "he was bored".
The teen's mother told the court he could live with her if he was released and he had previously improved with support.
"He did really good when he was working with youth justice, then when he had nothing after his bail conditions he just got mixed up with the wrong people," she said.
"Now that the drugs have consumed his life... I won't allow that in my house. I've got rules.
"He knows I'm strict with them."
READ MORE:
The teen was released on bail under strict conditions including not to use drugs, not to communicate with his co-accused, submit to random drug testing and to abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew.
He will be supported through Court Integrated Services Program (CISP), which can coordinate treatment for offenders with drug problems.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann offered a stern warning to the accused.
"Don't tangle with me," the Magistrate said.
"If you so much as breathe outside these bail conditions I will have you brought back before me and your prospects to be released on bail again will be microscopic."
Mr Stratmann said he was satisfied Briggs' mother would report any breaches of bail conditions to police and her evidence "barely got [Briggs] over the line" for release.
"Your mother has come to court today, she's distressed to see where you are," he said.
"Don't dishonour that."
He will return to court March 16.
