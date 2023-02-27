ONE extra day of massage every week of the year is what a legacy donation could offer patients in Ballarat's cancer wellness centre. The hub, located inside Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre and Ballarat Base Hospital, has been averaging 850 oncology massages a year.
Rotary Club of Ballarat's Young Ambition offered $10,000 to the wellness centre as one of its parting gifts, with the group of young professionals winding up late last year.
Ballarat's wellness centre became the first of its kind in regional Australia, opening one year after the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre launched in Heidelberg in 2012. Dame Olivia, who was farewelled in a state funeral on Sunday, has inspired a change to holistic treatment for cancer patients.
The Ballarat wellness centre receives no government funding for its wide and varied programs, including oncology massage. Ballarat Young Ambition Rotarian founding member Laura Feldman said this was a key factor in their donation, wanting to make the biggest impact they could.
"We want to leave a couple of legacies from our club. We've all been affected by cancer one way or another," Ms Feldman said. "This is a good opportunity to help them help more people. The program is so important, not only for cancer patients but their families."
Ballarat's cancer wellness centre offers a range of programs, from support groups to a wig library and art therapy to financial counselling. All programs are free of charge to all cancer patients in the region, regardless of where they are having their treatment.
BRICC wellness centre coordinator Simone Noelker said the Rotarian donation meant she no longer had to worry about programs the hub could offer this year.
Ms Noelker said for some patients, especially those who travelled, spending time in the wellness centre and sharing experiences with others could be the difference as to whether they would continue returning for cancer treatment or not.
One man from Horsham had told her that he had been lonely in Ballarat, without family for his cancer treatments. He had been considering not coming back to the hospital had he not met volunteers and tried a couple of wellness programs in his second week.
IN OTHER NEWS
The Rotarian donation comes after years of working bees, sausage sizzles, backyard blitz sessions and swap meets. Members decided to disband the chapter after 20 years due to changed time pressures and family commitments. Many plan to join other Rotary clubs.
To donate to Ballarat's cancer wellness centre, visit: qrco.de/bcv6OZ.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.