The Courier
Home/Video
Community

Rotary Club of Ballarat Young Ambition's big gift to cancer wellness

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated February 27 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE extra day of massage every week of the year is what a legacy donation could offer patients in Ballarat's cancer wellness centre. The hub, located inside Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre and Ballarat Base Hospital, has been averaging 850 oncology massages a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.