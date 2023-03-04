The Courier

GoFundMe set up for Ballarat's first Women's Shed after groundswell of support

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 4 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Megan Holman, 51, and Meredith Huggins, 50, are on a mission to create Ballarat's first ever Women's Shed. Picture by Adam Trafford.

After a groundswell of enthusiasm for Ballarat's first Women's Shed, founders are now seeking support with start-up costs to get the initiative underway.

