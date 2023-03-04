After a groundswell of enthusiasm for Ballarat's first Women's Shed, founders are now seeking support with start-up costs to get the initiative underway.
In October, founder Meredith Huggins, 50, pitched the idea on social media and interest quickly grew.
The Ballarat Women's Shed, a space and social hub for women and gender diverse people to learn and share skills, has amassed over 3000 members on its facebook group, with survey results indicating over 600 women were keen on membership.
Co-founder Megan Holman, 51, said the response had been "amazing".
"We did not expect the amount of support that we got and the amount of people that would be interested because, looking at other sheds around Australia, they're usually quite small," Ms Holman said.
"But it just seems to be extremely popular idea in Ballarat, and so many women are just like us and wanting to learn."
READ MORE:
A GoFundMe has since been set up to aid with start-up costs of becoming a registered not-for-profit, a website, insurance and a lease.
Once the Women's Shed becomes an official legal entity, it can begin to apply for grants and start work teaching women skills.
"How to use power tools and how to make stuff, how do maintenance in a house and all the things that we weren't taught growing up," Ms Holman said.
"We're kind of on pause until we get the cash."
Membership will be $60 per year, $30 for concession, and there will be an opportunity for people to purchase 'pay it forward' memberships for women who may face a financial barrier.
Donate to their GoFundMe here.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.