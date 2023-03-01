Works to upgrade a notoriously dangerous Windemere intersection to a safer roundabout will begin next month after years of community campaigning for improvements.
The intersection, where Remembrance Drive meets Madden and Weighbridge Roads, has been the site of 10 serious accidents since 2013, including a fatality in 2018.
The state government announced $3 million to upgrade the four-way intersection in 2020.
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne announced the delivery of the project this week by Wendouree's Enoch Civil Pty Ltd.
"We're investing in this new roundabout to provide a longer-term upgrade, which will not only boost safety in Ballarat west but also create more reliable journeys for road users to get them where they need to go," Ms Horne said.
The entire Avenue of Honour along Remembrance Drive, including where the 2018 collision occurred, is in a heritage zone, recognising the significance of the area which honours soldiers who served in World War One.
Thousands of trees were planted along 22 kilometres from the edge of Ballarat to past Lake Burrumbeet and each individual tree recognises a soldier, with their names on brass plaques.
While there have been changes through the years - most notably the highway overpass, which has become a dedicated memorial area - the Avenue of Honour has remained almost unchanged for a century, and is both the longest and earliest example of these memorials in Australia.
According to a 2021 heritage report, no trees would need to be removed to install the roundabout, and impacts would be "modest", but it was "acknowledged that the cumulative impact of similar works at other intersections along the length of the Avenue will eventually reduce the overall intactness of the place, and the sense of an uninterrupted linear landscape created by the long stretches of uninterrupted road lined by trees".
Heritage Victoria has granted a permit for the construction of the roundabout, with strict conditions to ensure heritage protection of the avenue.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett acknowledged the significance of the memorial.
"Remembrance Drive is an important part of the area's history and serves as a vital link for residents to travel in and out of Cardigan Village," she said.
"This project will go a long way in making it easier for local motorists to get home safely."
The speed limit approaching the intersection was lowered to 80km/h from 100km/h in 2018.
Cardigan Village resident Robert told The Courier at the time he was glad to see the speed change implemented, but more needed to be done at the intersection.
"More than 10 years ago when a lady was killed I said they should put in a roundabout. It is a horrible intersection," he said.
The roundabout is expected to take six months to complete.
