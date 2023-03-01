The Courier

Fatal crash intersection on Remembrance Drive in Windermere to upgrade to roundabout

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated March 1 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 3:30pm
Remembrance Drive. Picture by Kate Healy.

Works to upgrade a notoriously dangerous Windemere intersection to a safer roundabout will begin next month after years of community campaigning for improvements.

