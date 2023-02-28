CITY of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson says it is too early to estimate the financial impact of hosting the Commonwealth Games, despite complaints from Geelong that it "can't afford" the honour.
Cr Hudson said the city was experiencing increased cost pressures across multiple areas due to rising inflation "like all local government areas across the country".
"The City of Ballarat is always faced with balancing competing priorities, this is being made more challenging in an inflationary environment," Cr Hudson said.
He said City of Ballarat was still working through its budget for the upcoming financial year.
City of Greater Geelong mayor Trent Sullivan and deputy mayor Anthony Aitken, who manages that city's finance portfolio, have both flagged rate rises and increased borrowing to deliver on Geelong's 2026 Commonwealth Games hosting duties.
However, at least four state Labor members of parliament and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews flagged in June a lack of confidence in the City of Greater Geelong to deliver what was needed due to alleged project mismanagement, according to ABC News.
Geelong's Kardinia Park is set to host the Games' closing ceremony and competitions in hockey, swimming, diving, beach volleyball, cricket, gymnastics, the triathlon and weightlifting.
The regional Victorian Games are to be co-hosted across Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Shepparton and Gippsland.
Ballarat will be home to the athletics program, including the marathon, from Eureka Stadium (popularly known as Mars Stadium). The city will also host boxing, likely to be at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre (Selkirk Stadium) and mountain biking in Creswick.
The Courier understands most of the infrastructure spending will be borne by the state government.
Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas told ABC News while not expecting a matching contribution from Geelong City Council, the government did expect a substantial contribution from a city set to be a "big beneficiary" of the Games.
Meanwhile, expressions of interest open this month for the roadworks and other civil construction related to the Ballarat athletes' village. This is separate to the tender for the planned housing.
Athletes' village construction is set to include bulk earthworks, installation of new drains and sewers, the relocation of existing services such as power, gas and water, construction of new roads, upgrades to existing roads, and general demolition and clearing works.
The Ballarat athletes village will be built on the former saleyards in Delacombe, and will contain an estimated 301 new houses, ranging from one to four bedrooms.
Work on the village is set to begin this year and must be completed by September 2025.
A massive infrastructure spend is currently in the planning stages, including a new overpass at Ballarat station, and thousands of new seats for Eureka Stadium.
- with Bryan Hoadley
