There is excitement in the air at Buninyong Primary School as the school community prepares to hold its first fete since 2019.
The school fete, featuring more than 30 stalls and activities, will be held on Friday evening. It is the school's major fundraiser of the year.
Buninyiong Primary School principal Bernie Conlan said all pupils were involved in the event, from planning the stalls and activities, to staffing them.
"There is loads of excitement largely because it's four years since we have been able to have a fete. Everyone is excited to get back to major events," Mr Conlan said.
"Lots of parents are involved in organising and running the event on the night."
There will be a variety of stalls, including 16 external stalls, and plenty of food and drink for everyone to enjoy. Activities include jumping castles, chair-o-plane and pedal cars.
Mr Conlan thanked the community for their generosity. The fete will be held on Friday, March 3 from 5pm to 8pm.
