City of Ballarat set to vote on next step for Miners Rest Township Plan after public notice period concludes

By Malvika Hemanth
March 7 2023 - 4:30am
An update to flooding overlays, last completed in 2013, was one of the submissions put forth to the City of Ballarat during the council's public exhibition period on the Miners Rest Township Plan (MRTP). Picture by Adam Trafford.

Despite being subject to consistent deluges over the years, the City of Ballarat has made clear an update on flooding measures would not form part of the council's Miners Rest Township Plan (MRTP).

