TENDERS for civil works on the Commowealth Games athletes' village site in Delacombe have opened on Monday.
The Ballarat athletes village will be built on the former saleyards, and will contain an estimated 301 new houses, ranging in size. Unlike neighbouring host cities Bendigo and Geelong, the Ballarat village will not feature apartments.
Development Victoria made an advance tender notice late last year for soil remediation works at the site, which opened in 1864 and operated as saleyards for more than 150 years until its closure in October 2018.
This tender is expected to be awarded by mid this year.
The state government has confirmed expressions of interest for civil works across all proposed athlete hubs, also including Morwell, are officially open and will remain so until March 28.
Such works are separate to the tenders for planned housing in the villages. Designs for each village remain under development.
Early civil works are expected to begin later this year.
The state government confirmed via a media statement each Games village had different requirements in civil works but works "could include bulk earthworks, installation of new drains and sewers, the relocation of power, gas and water, roads construction, general demolition, remediation and clearing works".
Contractors can apply in single or across multiple projects.
Commonwealth Games Delivery Minister Jacinta Allan said these were a chance for local businesses to partner in "creating modern, accessible, and energy efficient villages".
The Victorian government is yet to divulge further details on the expansion at Ballarat's Eureka Stadium (better known as Mars Stadium), which will house the Games' track and field program, or other infrastructure upgrades needed around the city.
The government has also not yet made clear what upgrades, if any, are to be made at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre (better known as Selkirk Stadium), which opened in July 2019 and is set to stage the Games' boxing competitions.
Base camp preparations are under way for the Games' Geelong waterfront with about 50 staff allocated. The Courier has confirmed the Games' Organising Committee's Geelong headquarters will be supported by offices in Ballarat's GovHub.
However, the government has announced geotechnical testing would begin at Mars Stadium. Testing would also be undertaken at the Ballarat Showgrounds site adjacent to Mars Stadium, using drilling rigs mounted on a four-wheel drive.
Interested parties can register via the Buying for Victoria website buyingfor.vic.gov.au, from which a shortlist ofcontractors will be invited to participate in a Request for Proposal process.
PREVIOUSLY ON FEBRUARY 22, 2023
The scope of civil works required for Ballarat's athletes village has been revealed, as the Victorian government advances preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Expressions of interest will open in March for the roadworks and other civil construction, separate to the tender for the planned housing.
According to a state government media release, construction of the athletes village will include bulk earthworks, installation of new drains and sewers, the relocation of existing services such as power, gas and water, construction of new roads, upgrades to existing roads, and general demolition and clearing works.
The Ballarat athletes village will be built on the former saleyards in Delacombe, and will contain an estimated 301 new houses, ranging from one to four bedrooms.
Unlike Geelong and Bendigo there will be no apartments in Ballarat, instead the village will be made up of townhouses and houses on 80 to 210 square metre sites.
Ballarat construction companies will be encouraged to apply under the government's local jobs first policy.
Work on the village is set to begin this year and must be completed by September 2025.
Development Victoria's Commonwealth Games group head Joanne Wandel said in a statement it was a great opportunity for regional contractors to be involved in the construction of athletes villages.
"We'll work closely with the construction sector over the next three years, with significant investment being made by the Victorian Government in community infrastructure, including housing and world-class sports facilities," she said.
"This first stage of works on the villages will lay the foundations to leave a long-lasting legacy including additional housing in regional communities."
Ballarat will host the athletics and para-athletics, including the marathon, plus boxing events, with mountain biking at Creswick.
ALSO IN THE NEWS
A massive infrastructure spend is currently in the planning stages, including a new overpass at Ballarat station, and thousands of new seats for Eureka Stadium.
The Commonwealth Games will run from March 17 to 29, 2026.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.