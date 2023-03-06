FORMER Amphitheatre pub owner also known for his ice-cream making, John Sullivan, is ready to open his first art exhibition.
Sullivan, who turns 80 next month, wanted to be noticed in the last chapter of his life.
A self-titled rebel in the art world, Sullivan has worked across mediums and styles in largely autobiographical pieces; a wealth of which are from his travels.
After at least 30 years of taking his art most seriously, Sullivan was ready to let it go.
"I'm in the last chapter of my life. I want to be noticed as an artist," Sullivan said.
"...What is the point in painting if it is never seen? I worry about what will happen to it all when I die [neither of his sons can accommodate the works] and so I'm doing it now."
Sullivan has had a hip replacement, followed by a golden staph infection - there are abstract paintings exploring this - and has undergone a quadruple bypass heart surgery.
He felt his travel days were finished and, rather than recreate the past in his works, Sullivan said he was forward-looking to "connect with [his] current state of existence".
Art has been a source of solace and fun for Sullivan who, instead of a studio, works from a trestle in his light-filled kitchen.
A lack of specialisation has him "slightly worried" but Sullivan said this allowed freedom in creative exploration.
"My creative process often begins with observing and contemplating the world around me, whether it be through nature, people, or my own internal consciousness," Sullivan said. "Then the work begins, attempting to spark curiosity, evoke emotion, and encourage reflection in the viewer.
"Through the use of color, composition, and symbolism, I strive to create pieces that are visually striking and intellectually engaging, paying no heed to current trends and cultural gobbledegook."
John Sullivan's 30 Years' Work: pictures, photos, videos is on show at ArtSpace Gallery, next to Ballarat Mining Exchange, from Saturday.
The exhibition runs until April 9.
