The Courier
John Sullivan to launch first art exhibition at ArtSpace Gallery, Ballarat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:00am
Artist John Sullivan with his painting of a ship with a broken mast in a storm, representing one of his divorces, and part of his autobiographical works. Picture by Lachlan Bence

FORMER Amphitheatre pub owner also known for his ice-cream making, John Sullivan, is ready to open his first art exhibition.

