The Courier

International Women's Day 2023: Child and Family Services Ballarat advocates for increased family violence funding

KG
By Kirra Grimes
March 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cafs CEO Wendy Sturgess says more support is needed for Central Highlands women fleeing family violence. File photo

A leading Ballarat support agency has highlighted an urgent need for affordable housing as women continue to face the "living hell" of family violence, often without the means to escape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.